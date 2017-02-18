Short-handed Cats beat UW 76-68

The 5th ranked Arizona Wildcats secured their hold on first place in the Pac-12 Conference Saturday night with a 76-68 win over the Washington Huskies in Seattle.

UA (25-3, 14-1) played without two starters, guard Kadeem Allen and center Dusan Ristic, who were both out due to injury.

Lauri Markkanen led Arizona with 26 points. He grabbed 13 rebounds.

Allonzo Trier hit four three-pointers and finished with 21 points.

Markelle Fultz scored 26 in a losing cause for the Huskies (9-18, 2-13).

The Wildcats face USC at home on Thursday night February 23 in a game that will tipoff at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.