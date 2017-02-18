Short-handed Cats beat UW 76-68

The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
#18 Arizona Baseball gets first three-game sweep at ASU since 1989.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
The 2nd seed Wildcats blow out New Mexico State 11-0 but will not have freshman slugger Alyssa Palomino for the rest of the season.
