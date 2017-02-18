Weather dampens opening day of Tucson Rodeo

Saturday marked the opening day of the one of Tucson’s biggest events, the 92nd annual Rodeo.



The gates opened at noon and it was a full day of action at the rodeo grounds off of Irvington and 6th.



More than 700 contestants participate in the events, including current and former Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) members.



Fans cheered on riders during the women’s barrel race event.



“It’s so cool to see how close they can get to the barrel,” Celesa Felix said.



Athletes from across the country are here in Tucson to compete. Professional Bull Rider, Ruger Piva put on a good show, lasting all 8 seconds on his bull.



Tucson News Now: What do you keep in mind when you’re trying to stay on for the 8 seconds?



“Don’t die. Try hard. That’s about it,” Ruger Piva said.



The Chairman of the Rodeo said Saturday’s cold and wet weather definitely put a damper on sales and crowd turnout.



“The weather it does destroy a lot but the loyalty of these fans that come out here and stay to watch the show, with that heavy rain and wind, they stuck it out,” Jose Calderon, Chairman of Tucson Rodeo said.



The loyal Rodeo fans came prepared to brave the elements.



“We have our rain ponchos,” Lindsey Weldon said.



Young cowboy fans were inspired to grab their own rope.



“I’m trying to lasso a fake cow,” Derek Peterson said.



Fans are hoping the weather lightens up for the rest of the Rodeo.



The Rodeo has a “Clear Bag Policy” in effect and umbrellas are not allowed inside. Tickets are $15 dollars general admission. The Rodeo runs until February 26th



For more information on the Tucson Rodeo, click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.