BOYS: Sabino's dream season will continue

This is Sabino's deepest post-season run since 1994 (Photo courtesy: Sly Lewis).

Call it a measure of revenge.

The Sabino Sabercats boys basketball team did what their football team could not.

Beat American Leadership Academy in the post season.

The 14th seed Sabercats took down the Patriots 52-48 in overtime on Saturday in Poston Butte to advance to the Conference 3A state quarterfinals.



ALA beat Sabino 35-14 in November to win the Conference 3A state football championship.

The Sabercats (18-11) will face fifth-seed Ganado at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Prescott Valley Events Center.

Sabino is led this season by senior forward Travis Walker, who is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds per game.

