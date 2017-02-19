BOYS: Sabino's dream season will continue

The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
Blown out in their previous two games and losers of five straight overall, the rebuilding San Diego Padres desperately needed a strong performance from Clayton Richard.
