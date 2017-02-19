STATE: Catalina Foothills books 3rd meeting with Lancers

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -
Catalina Foothills pulled away in the second half from a pesky Tempe Marcos de Niza team Saturday for a 71-56 win in the Conference 4A state quarterfinals.
The win for the 3rd seed Falcons helped set up a third meeting this season with rival Salpointe Catholic.
The 2nd-seeded Lancers (20-9) beat Tempe 70-48.
Catalina Foothills (22-5) won the Conference 4A Kino Division with a perfect 8-0 record, beating Salpointe Catholic 52-41 at home on January 19 and winning on the road 56-48 on February 2.
The state semifinal matchup is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at Copper Canyon High School.
Elsewhere one top local seed advanced and one did not on Saturday.
The Gregory School boys, #1 in Conference 1A, dispatched of Joseph City 72-54 to advance to the Final Four.
The Hawks (28-1) will face Phoenix Valley Lutheran Friday at the Prescott Valley Events Center at a time to be determined.
The Thatcher girls were not as fortunate. The top seeds in Conference 2A fell to Whiteriver Alchesay 61-51, ending their season at 22-3.
Here are all the Southern Arizona scores from Saturday’s state basketball action:
Boys Basketball
Conference 1A Quarterfinals
(4) Phoenix Valley Lutheran 57, (5) St. David 56 2OT
(7) Baboquivari 67, (2) NFL YET College Prep Academy 53
(1) Gregory 72, (8) Joseph City 54
Conference 2A Quarterfinals
(3) San Carlos 60, (11) Rancho Solano Prep 59 OT
Conference 3A Second Round
(13) Sabino 52, (4) Phoenix American Leadership Academy 48
Conference 4A Quarterfinals
(3) Catalina Foothills 71, (11) Tempe Marcos de Niza 56
(2) Salpointe 70, (7) Tempe 48
Conference 5A Quarterfinals
(15) Globe Liberty 57, (10) Sahuaro 48
(3) Phoenix Sunnyslope 76, (6) Cienega 60
(4) Scottsdale Chaparral 60, (5) Buena 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Conference 1A Quarterfinals
(3) Gregory 42, (11) Anthem Prep 35
Conference 2A Quarterfinals
(9) Whiteriver Alchesay 61, (1) Thatcher 51
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.