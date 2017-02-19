STATE: Catalina Foothills books 3rd meeting with Lancers

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Also on the Web

Catalina Foothills pulled away in the second half from a pesky Tempe Marcos de Niza team Saturday for a 71-56 win in the Conference 4A state quarterfinals.

The win for the 3rd seed Falcons helped set up a third meeting this season with rival Salpointe Catholic.

The 2nd-seeded Lancers (20-9) beat Tempe 70-48.

Catalina Foothills (22-5) won the Conference 4A Kino Division with a perfect 8-0 record, beating Salpointe Catholic 52-41 at home on January 19 and winning on the road 56-48 on February 2.

The state semifinal matchup is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at Copper Canyon High School.

Elsewhere one top local seed advanced and one did not on Saturday.

The Gregory School boys, #1 in Conference 1A, dispatched of Joseph City 72-54 to advance to the Final Four.

The Hawks (28-1) will face Phoenix Valley Lutheran Friday at the Prescott Valley Events Center at a time to be determined.

The Thatcher girls were not as fortunate. The top seeds in Conference 2A fell to Whiteriver Alchesay 61-51, ending their season at 22-3.

Here are all the Southern Arizona scores from Saturday’s state basketball action:

Boys Basketball

Conference 1A Quarterfinals

(4) Phoenix Valley Lutheran 57, (5) St. David 56 2OT

(7) Baboquivari 67, (2) NFL YET College Prep Academy 53

(1) Gregory 72, (8) Joseph City 54



Conference 2A Quarterfinals

(3) San Carlos 60, (11) Rancho Solano Prep 59 OT



Conference 3A Second Round

(13) Sabino 52, (4) Phoenix American Leadership Academy 48



Conference 4A Quarterfinals



(3) Catalina Foothills 71, (11) Tempe Marcos de Niza 56

(2) Salpointe 70, (7) Tempe 48



Conference 5A Quarterfinals



(15) Globe Liberty 57, (10) Sahuaro 48

(3) Phoenix Sunnyslope 76, (6) Cienega 60

(4) Scottsdale Chaparral 60, (5) Buena 57



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Conference 1A Quarterfinals

(3) Gregory 42, (11) Anthem Prep 35



Conference 2A Quarterfinals

(9) Whiteriver Alchesay 61, (1) Thatcher 51



Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.