Roadrunners break skid with five-goal outburst in San Diego

The Roadrunners had lost ten of their last 11 before beating San Diego (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners).

The Tucson Roadrunners scored five unanswered goals in a 5-2 win over the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night, the team’s first win in regulation this season against its divisional opponent.

Coming into the game the Gulls were one of the American Hockey League’s hottest teams, going 9-1 in the last ten games. Tucson entered the contest 1-9-1 in its last 11 and just 1-5 against San Diego this season, but the records held no meaning in the game’s outcome.

Nic Kordiles scored twice in the second period to make it 2-0 Gulls before Chris Mueller netted a late power play goal before the intermission to make it 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, Tucson found a way to score timely goals starting just over three minutes into the frame when Zbynek Michalek tied the game right after Branden Troock’s big hit to force a turnover in the Gulls zone.

The line of Troock, Ryan MacInnis and Mitch Moroz was responsible for three straight goals in the third, with MacInnis netting the eventual game winner at 12:34 and then Troock recorded his first of the season at 15:36 to make it 4-2.

Laurent Dauphin scored into an empty net in the game’s final minute to cement the final score.

Roadrunners goaltender Adin Hill turned in a clutch performance, stopping 36 shots for the victory.

Tucson is back in action Wednesday night in Ontario against the Reign at 8 p.m. MT. Radio coverage begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop on flagship station 1450 KTZR.

Notes:

Tucson won for the first time since February 3 when they beat the Charlotte Checkers.

The win was the Roadrunners’ first in regulation against the Gulls this season.

Tucson is now 20-1-1 when scoring three-or-more goals in a game this season.

The Roadrunners went 1-for-3 on the power play while holding San Diego scoreless in five man-advantage chances.

