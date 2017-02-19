Colorado gets a win at DDC

The Colorado Rapids came storming back from an early 1-0 deficit to beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Day 2 of the Desert Diamond Cup.
The Houston Dynamo took control of the overall tournament with a 3-1 win over New York City FC. Houston has won both of their DDC matches to pick up six points.
In the other match on Saturday Sporting Kansas City beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0.
The final round of Pool play is this Wednesday at Kino North Stadium.
The Championship round will be played Saturday, February 25.
Standings:
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
An Iowa teacher was a die-hard Rodgers fan and agreed to cancel the class's sports literature final if he retweeted a student's request.
An Iowa teacher was a die-hard Rodgers fan and agreed to cancel the class's sports literature final if he retweeted a student's request.
The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.