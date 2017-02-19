Colorado gets a win at DDC

The Colorado Rapids came storming back from an early 1-0 deficit to beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Day 2 of the Desert Diamond Cup.

The Houston Dynamo took control of the overall tournament with a 3-1 win over New York City FC. Houston has won both of their DDC matches to pick up six points.

In the other match on Saturday Sporting Kansas City beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0.

The final round of Pool play is this Wednesday at Kino North Stadium.

The Championship round will be played Saturday, February 25.

Standings:

Houston (2-0) 6 pts +4

Kansas City (1-0-1) 4 pts +3

Colorado (1-0-1) 4 pts +2

NY Red Bulls (1-1) 3 pts -1

New England (0-2) 0 pts -4

NYC FC (0-2) 0 pts -4

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.