'Greetings Tour' makes stop in Tucson to paint new mural

There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation.
There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation.
“Dry conditions are common this time of year but the fires we’ve already seen in our area this year indicate that the potential severity of the brush fire season is high,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino said.
“Dry conditions are common this time of year but the fires we’ve already seen in our area this year indicate that the potential severity of the brush fire season is high,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino said.
It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 southeast of Green Valley and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 southeast of Green Valley and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.
On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.