'Greetings Tour' makes stop in Tucson to paint new mural

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
The mural can be found at N 6th Ave and E 7th St (Source: Tucson News Now).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson has a new colorful mural downtown.

It was painted by a pair while on a cross-country road trip traveling state to state with the purpose of beautifying the U.S. with interactive murals.

Mural Artist Victor Ving and Photographer Lisa Beggs started the “Greetings Tour” two years ago to create public art that captures the pride of local residents.

The murals are inspired by vintage, large-lettered post cards.

After talking with locals, the pair used spray paint to create A Mountain, a saguaro, the Day of the Dead, Hotel Congress, John Dillinger, the San Xavier Mission and of course – a Sonoran Dog.

This Tucson Mural marks No. 20 on the Greetings Tour.  

Tucson News Now asked how they decided to choose the Old Pueblo.

“We look for a city that would appreciate a mural like this, and we pick a spot where people would walk by and see it and want to take their picture in front of it,” Beggs said.

“We asked locals what to paint and the people here have been very, very nice that have come by. It’s great to connect and actually learn more about the city," Ving added.

The mural is painted on the back of Miller’s Surplus on the corner of North 6th Ave and East 7th Street. 

The next stop for the Greetings Tour is Knoxville, Tennessee.

For more information, click here.

