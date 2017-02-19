Deputies investigate death of infant on northwest side - Tucson News Now

Deputies investigate death of infant on northwest side

By Tucson News Now Staff
The Homicide Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an infant on the northwest side.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2900 block of W Katapa Trail around noon Sunday, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett with PCSD.

He said first responders were called to the home because a six-month-old girl was not breathing.

A team from Mountain Vista Fire District rushed the girl to Banner UMC, where Inglett said she was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of 8 p.m., according to Inglett.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

