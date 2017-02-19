Deputies investigate death of infant on northwest side

There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation.
There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation.
“Dry conditions are common this time of year but the fires we’ve already seen in our area this year indicate that the potential severity of the brush fire season is high,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino said.
“Dry conditions are common this time of year but the fires we’ve already seen in our area this year indicate that the potential severity of the brush fire season is high,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino said.
It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 southeast of Green Valley and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 southeast of Green Valley and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.
On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.