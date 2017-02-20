WOMEN: Sun Devils turnover UA to get season split

The Arizona State Sun Devils pulled away in the second half to defeat the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 67-54 on Sunday evening in Wells Fargo Arena.

Malena Washington scored 14 points for the Wildcats (13-14, 4-12 Pac-12) as did LaBrittney Jones.

Turnovers were an issue for the Wildcats as they committed 25 on the day and Arizona State turned those turnovers into 22 points.

Sabrina Haines led the Sun Devils (17-10, 8-8 Pac-12) with 13 points.

With that, Arizona will head back to Tucson for their last regular season games of the year. The Wildcats host UCLA on Friday night at 6 p.m. MST and USC on Sunday at 2 p.m. MST on Senior Day.

Both games will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks.

You can read more about the Wildcats loss to the Sun Devils over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

David Kelly contributed to this story.