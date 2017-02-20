SB: UA makes it another perfect weekend

Dejah Mulipola celebrated her 19th birthday in style on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand Stadium, helping the Wildcats sweep a doubleheader against North Dakota State and Boston College and finish a perfect 6-0 at the Wildcat Invitational.
The freshman catcher went 5-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and nine runs batted in.
The 5-for-5 day brought Mulipola's season average to a blistering .593, best on the team, which is hitting .384 as a unit.
And quite a start to the season for the 10th-ranked Wildcats, who are 11-0 for the first time since 2006.
You can read more about Sunday's doubleheader sweep over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.