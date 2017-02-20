Arizona Baseball uses big offensive day to top Colonels

Freshman Cameron Cannon had four hits and Alfonso Rivas and Jared Oliva each added three as Arizona topped Eastern Kentucky 18-4 Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.



The Cats have now scored 34 runs in their past two games, their highest total in back-to-back affairs since 2008, when the team also scored 34 in back-to-back games against UNLV and South Alabama.



Following a 16-13 win Saturday, Arizona wasted no time getting starting pitcher Rio Gomez plenty of run support.



The junior left-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs, one walk and striking out six. He's now 6-0 in his career.

Right-handed pitchers Juan Aguilera, Ryan Gowens and Preston Price all made their Arizona debuts after Gomez's start and combined for four innings, allowing one run on three hits and five strikeouts.



The Cats will look to keep the bats hot Monday morning when they go for the four-game sweep of Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.

