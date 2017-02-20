Catalina Highway 'open but restricted' after rock slide - Tucson News Now

Catalina Highway 'open but restricted' after rock slide

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
Drivers on the Catalina Highway are reminded to slow down as work continues to remove rocks from the roadway. (Source: KOLD News 13)
Foggy conditions add to the difficulty in spotting hazards in the road on Mt. Lemmon. (Source: KOLD News 13)
A rock slide blocks part of the Catalina Highway near Windy Point. (Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A portion of Catalina Highway to Mt. Lemmon is back open after a mud and rock slide closed the base, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

It was reported before 11 p.m. Sunday night, Feb. 19.

Deputies say the rock slide happened near Windy Point. 

Drivers can't go any further than that.

Stay updated on road conditions by calling PCSD's road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

