Catalina Highway 'open but restricted' after rock slide

A rock slide blocks part of the Catalina Highway near Windy Point. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Foggy conditions add to the difficulty in spotting hazards in the road on Mt. Lemmon. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Drivers on the Catalina Highway are reminded to slow down as work continues to remove rocks from the roadway. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A portion of Catalina Highway to Mt. Lemmon is back open after a mud and rock slide closed the base, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

It was reported before 11 p.m. Sunday night, Feb. 19.

Mount Lemmon Highway is open but restricted at milepost 13.5 due a rock slide, according to Pima Co. Sheriff's Office. #Tucson — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 20, 2017

Crews from Pima County transportation moving huge boulders from the rockslide here on Mt. Lemmon. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/4qEkPFTGLB — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) February 20, 2017

#BREAKING: Pics at the rock and mud slide on #MtLemmon. One lane will be open for traffic up and down @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/Hk2OJjJ0Mw — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) February 20, 2017

Deputies say the rock slide happened near Windy Point.

Drivers can't go any further than that.

Mt. Lemmon Hwy is open to all. However, expect major delays most of the day for rockslide cleanup between MP 13 & 14. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 20, 2017

Stay updated on road conditions by calling PCSD's road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

