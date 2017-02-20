Lanes shifted on I-10 for Project Ina

The next step of Project Ina is underway.

Over the weekend, Arizona Department of Transportation crews shifted the westbound traffic to the westbound frontage road, between Sunset and Cortaro.

However, the work to move eastbound traffic to the current westbound lanes, was delayed due to the weather.

It was originally planned to be complete by 5 a.m. Sunday but now is to be finished by 5 a.m. Monday.

ADOT wants to remind drivers the speed limit does d rop in the area.

I'm at I-10 EB & Orange Grove. You can see traffic EB and WB flowing just fine after freeway shift b/c #ProjectIna #Tucson pic.twitter.com/G6EtD2FgMN — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) February 20, 2017

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, ADOT crews plan to remove the eastbound I-10 bridge over Ina Road.

They'll be bringing in two large excavators to demolish the bridge.

