TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Manuel Encinas, 26. (Source: PCSD) Manuel Encinas, 26. (Source: PCSD)
The Circle K where Encinas was shot and killed by deputies. (Source: Tucson News Now) The Circle K where Encinas was shot and killed by deputies. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was carjacked Saturday. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was carjacked Saturday. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning! 

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For more local news, watch KOLD News 13 at 6 a.m. 

TOP STORIES

1. PIMA COUNTY DEPUTIES INVESTIGATE BABY DEATH

The Homicide Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an infant on the northwest side. http://bit.ly/2lmeBGh

Deputies responded to a home in the 2900 block of W Katapa Trail around noon on Sunday, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett with PCSD.

He said first responders were called to the home because a six-month-old girl was not breathing.

A team from Mountain Vista Fire District rushed the girl to Banner UMC, where Inglett said she was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested.

2. SUSPECT SHOT DEAD DURING ROBBERY, CONNECTED TO HOMICIDE

Several Pima County deputies are on paid administrative leave after shooting and killing a robbery suspect, who was also suspected of beating his girlfriend to death. http://bit.ly/2kQkERv

Tucson police say the chain of events started unfolding around 1 a.m. Sunday, when a 911 call came in about a possible homicide at a home in the 3800 block of South Palm Side Drive, on the east side near Escalante and Prudence.  

The caller said his cousin's boyfriend, identified as 26-year-old Manuel Encinas had called him and said he was going to kill his girlfriend and then himself.

Officers went to the home and found 26-year-old Christine Betancourt dead.

Encinas was not home, but Betancourt's car was missing.

Encinas was later shot dead by deputies who found him allegedly robbing a Circle K, holding the clerk at gunpoint. 

That clerk is OK.

3. TUCSON MAYOR CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was carjacked by an armed suspect in midtown Saturday morning, according to Tucson Police Department. http://bit.ly/2lyGEoa

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD, said Rothschild was walking to his car in the area of Tucson Boulevard and 5th Street around 11 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by a man with a handgun.

The suspect pointed it at the mayor and demanded keys to his city-owned Toyota Prius, according to Dugan. 

The mayor’s vehicle was located a couple of hours later abandoned in the area of East 36th Street and South Forgeus Avenue.

He said Rothschild was not hurt.

In an interview Saturday night, Rothschild said his car had been found. The mayor said he's lived in Tucson his entire life and never been the victim of a crime until now.

HAPPENING TODAY

Heads up if you're trying to go to Mt. Lemmon. 

The road to Mt. Lemmon is CLOSED due to a mud and rockslide that happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night. 

Crews are waiting for the proper equipment to be able to clear the roadway.

WEATHER 

We'll see a decrease in clouds with a mostly sunny afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. 

We'll continue to warm up through the week, with highs in the 80s by Wednesday.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:50:05 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

  • Employees involved in fight at Stone Mountain Middle School arrested, to be terminated

    Employees involved in fight at Stone Mountain Middle School arrested, to be terminated

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:50:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:44:14 GMT

    The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.

    The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.

    •   
Powered by Frankly