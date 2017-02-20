Drivers alert around Ajo, I-19 construction - Tucson News Now

Drivers alert around Ajo, I-19 construction

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Project Ina on the northwest side is not the only years-long construction project around Tucson that's keeping drivers searching for detours.

The first phase of the Ajo Way Traffic Interchange started last spring, but grabbed drivers' attention recently with some lane closures.

John Higgins, who lives west of the interstate, said he and his neighbors have been avoiding the Ajo and I-19 interchange for the last two months because of the construction.

"I made an exception to come get a hat...a new hat for Rodeo week," he said Monday afternoon in a shopping center parking lot east of I-19.

Higgins admitted that his first drive through the construction went smoothly but he said he'll continue to avoid the area.

Daniel Hernandez, owner of Clippers Barber Shop at 659 W Ajo Way, said the construction seems to be hurting his business. The worst case scenario is a cancellation but Hernandez said most times customers are just late. 

"It keeps us set back a little bit when a customer comes in 15 minutes late because of the construction and all the mess that's going on over there," he said.

The construction is expected to take almost two years, according to Arizona Department of Transportation. The new interchange for I-19 and West Ajo Way will include a wider bridge over the interstate and replace multiple sets of traffic signals with a single set.

ADOT expects the changes to improve traffic flow and safety for drivers on Tucson's southwest side.

The overall project is supported by $54.2 million in local and federal money, according to ADOT.

Focus areas for the first phase include:

  • Widening the southbound off-ramp at Irvington Road
  • Widening Ajo Way east of I-19
  • Building noise walls along the interstate
  • Constructing new drainage features in the area
  • Relocating utilities
  • Reconstructing Lamar Ave west of the interstate

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    •   
Powered by Frankly