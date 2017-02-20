Drivers alert around Ajo, I-19 construction

Project Ina on the northwest side is not the only years-long construction project around Tucson that's keeping drivers searching for detours.

The first phase of the Ajo Way Traffic Interchange started last spring, but grabbed drivers' attention recently with some lane closures.

John Higgins, who lives west of the interstate, said he and his neighbors have been avoiding the Ajo and I-19 interchange for the last two months because of the construction.

"I made an exception to come get a hat...a new hat for Rodeo week," he said Monday afternoon in a shopping center parking lot east of I-19.

Higgins admitted that his first drive through the construction went smoothly but he said he'll continue to avoid the area.

Daniel Hernandez, owner of Clippers Barber Shop at 659 W Ajo Way, said the construction seems to be hurting his business. The worst case scenario is a cancellation but Hernandez said most times customers are just late.

"It keeps us set back a little bit when a customer comes in 15 minutes late because of the construction and all the mess that's going on over there," he said.

The construction is expected to take almost two years, according to Arizona Department of Transportation. The new interchange for I-19 and West Ajo Way will include a wider bridge over the interstate and replace multiple sets of traffic signals with a single set.

ADOT expects the changes to improve traffic flow and safety for drivers on Tucson's southwest side.

The overall project is supported by $54.2 million in local and federal money, according to ADOT.

Focus areas for the first phase include:

Widening the southbound off-ramp at Irvington Road

Widening Ajo Way east of I-19

Building noise walls along the interstate

Constructing new drainage features in the area

Relocating utilities

Reconstructing Lamar Ave west of the interstate

