Sheriff: Victim in homicide south of TIA identified, suspect still on the loose

PCSD on scene of shooting. (Source: Tucson News Now) PCSD on scene of shooting. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal shooting on Tucson's south side, after they received a call around noon Monday.

According to spokesman Dep. Ryan Inglett, the shooting happened in the 10400 block of South Epperson Lane, which is south of Tucson International Airport. 

Deputies on scene rendered first aid to the victim, 37-year-old Saul Saucedo-Zavala, who lived in the house. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man possibly in his 30s, driving a small gray pickup, wearing a gray hat and gray T-shirt. He is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous call 88-CRIME. 

