Cragin Elem. lockdown lifted, TPD still searching for man with outstanding warrant

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Cragin Elementary School (2945 North Tucson Boulevard) was on a soft lockdown Monday afternoon, after a man Tucson police were running a background check took off running.  That lockdown has since been lifted. 

Tucson police stopped a couple that had been arguing near the elementary school, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

Officers are looking for the man in the area surrounding the school, and the School Safety team will remain on the school campus until students and teachers are all home. 

The background check showed that the man had a felony warrant, said Sgt. Dugan. 

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest. 

