Tucson police ID victim in Fletcher Avenue homicide

Tucson police on scene of Fletcher Avenue homicide. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Tucson police have identified the victim who was shot and killed on Tucson's south side Monday.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to a report of a possible shooting at a home in the 5200 block of South Fletcher Avenue, between Nogales Highway and Park Avenue.

TPD officers arrived to find 35-year-old Eulises Echevarria with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

He died at the scene.

A look from the other side of the crime scene. Man found dead inside home just south of where the two officers are standing. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ta1UlgP2oI — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 21, 2017

Detectives were able to determine that two family members were visiting Echevarria at his home.

Moments after arriving, one of them allegedly shot Echevarria. The suspect, who police say is an in-law, then fled the scene alone in a vehicle.

Detectives obtained a possible address for the suspect in the county.

Pima County deputies responded and took the suspect in custody.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

@Tucson_Police Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 5200 block of S Fletcher Ave. I will be responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/i96jccKSZv — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 20, 2017

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

