Tucson police ID victim in Fletcher Avenue homicide

Authorities are dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
"She heard what she thought was me snoring and it was actually my last gasp," Gary Brauchla said. Kathie said she immediately started performing CPR and called 911.
Opioid overdose reversal medication will be sold without a prescription at CVS pharmacies statewide, the Arizona Attorney General said.
Memorial Day ceremonies that are taking place across southern Arizona.
A black bear was shot and killed after it wandered into a Tucson neighborhood Wednesday morning.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.
