Stepping up security for Tucson mayor under consideration after weekend carjacking

Discussions are underway in the Tucson Police Department regarding the security detail assigned to Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild following his carjacking at gun point over the weekend.

"I can tell you conversations have already begun with my police chief," Rothschild said.

Rothschild's city-owned Prius was stolen at his home in the Sam Hughes neighborhood Saturday morning by a gun wielding suspect.

The car was recovered three hours later but the suspect is still on the loose.

Rothschild said the carjacking took about ten seconds and he answered all the questions without question.

According to the mayor this is the verbatim of the conversation:

Carjacker: Where's your car?

Rothschild: Right there. (he was standing five feet away)

Carjacker: Gimme your keys.

Rothschild: Here they are.



According to Rothschild, the carjacker knew the intricacies of driving a Prius because he drove away very quickly. He said it appeared he wanted to get out of the neighborhood very fast.

"The young man never raised his voice, he never threatened me," he said. "His gun was shaking a little which gave me a little concern."

The mayor said he's been told over and over that complying, not trying to resist and not having a conversation was the right thing to do.

"I was never scared," the mayor said. "It was more surreal, this is happening."

He says he hopes the suspect is captured and in custody before he does something that could hurt somebody. The mayor said he's heard some criticism about Tucson and how unsafe it is but he said nothing could be further from the truth.

"Tucson is a safe city," he said. "I've lived here my whole life and this is the first time in my 61 years that I've been the victim of a crime."

Still, there will be conversations about whether the security detail for the mayor needs to be changed and whether city vehicles should be equipped with GPS devices.

Since it took three hours before the abandoned car was found, it raised the "what if question." "What if the mayor had been taken hostage?'

"I slept well but in the middle of the night I woke up and began to be thankful something worse didn't happen," he said. "It could have."

Rothschild said the idea of having tracking devices in mayor and council cars has not come up in the five years he's been in office, likely because of budget issues.

He says the budget is so tight that if the devices were installed in their vehicles, the money would likely have to come from somewhere else and city leaders are reluctant to do that.

However, the carjacking may change that.

"It probably does give us reason to have that conversation," he said. "Let's find out what it costs."

Still, the mayor says the carjacking was a random crime which can happen to "anybody, anywhere, anytime."

"It was not targeted at me," he said. "It was something that was random that I happened to walk into."

