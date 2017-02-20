Veal Marsala: Nonna Marias

Ingredients:

1 cup of all purpose flour

6 ounces veal cutlets

2 tablespoons of olive oil

salt, pepper to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon butter

4 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

3 ounces of marsala wine

1 tsp garlic

Directions:

1.Place veal cutlet between sheets of waxed paper, and pound thinly with a mallet

2. In shallow dish, combine flour and pepper, paprika, salt. Dredge cutlets in flour mixture

3. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter with oil. Cook floured cutlets on both sides until brown. add mushrooms,garlic reduce heat to low, cover and cook 10 minutes.

4. Pour in Marsala and simmer 5 minutes more, until veal is tender and sauce is hot

