KOLD INVESTIGATES: Who left the lights on? Redux

One of the most effective but sometimes overlooked ways to save taxpayer money and energy is the simple task of turning off a light switch. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One of the most effective but sometimes overlooked ways to save taxpayer money and energy is the simple task of turning off a light switch.

For some, it appears to be a difficult thing.

Seven years ago, Tucson News Now showed the director of the BIO5 Institute on the University of Arizona campus a video of their lights fully ablaze at all hours of the day and night.

They promised to do a better job.

"This is embarrassing, we'll correct it," building director Fernando Martinez said at the time.

But as we found out in the past few weeks ... lights were still being left on overnight.

In a building where some of the top scientists in the country are working on climate change, cancer and agricultural issues, they are wasting electricity.

It, in a small way, undermines their noble cause.

"It's a continual education to explain to people the energy savings measures that we need to remind people to turn off the lights," said current building director Dr. Jennifer Barton. "We have had a campaign about that and we send out continual reminders."

The BIO5 Institute building on the University of Arizona campus on Jan. 25, 2017. (Source: Tucson News Now)
The BIO5 Institute building on the University of Arizona campus on Feb. 9, 2017. (Source: Tucson News Now)

In 2010, we found lights on at the Pima County Courts building at night.

Checking again in 2017, the same.

"If this is three o'clock in the morning, it's not efficient," said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. "In fact it's wasteful."

We were told Pima County spends nearly $16 million a year for power.

It costs nearly $300 per day to provide power to just one downtown building and it can cost $150 a year to provide services for just one office space.

Any lights left on unnecessarily is done so at taxpayer expense.

"We can counsel employees who are purposefully wasting taxpayer resources," Huckelberry said. "It's a very important principle. You don't do that. While most comply, it's not always the case, even with these reminders. It's not rocket science to flip a light switch."

"I Think there is always room for improvement in making sure that whenever an investigator is not in the room and doesn't need the lights," Barton said. "They turn those lights off."

Lights left on at buildings operates by Pima County. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The county on the other hand, believes in the need for more than just a reminder.

"Perhaps we need a switch cop who reinforces to people that basically they should be turning the lights off," Huckelberry said.

Both the university and county said they're working on it and are a piece at a time installing technology which will turn off the lights.

If they can't get people to do it, technology will.

