UPDATE: Southbound I-19 near Pima Mine Road reopened

Airlift for two of the people involved in I-19 crash. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department)

Southbound I-19 has reopened after a serious injury crash near the Pima Mine Road exit, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Rural/Metro and Tohono O'odham Fire Department crews responded to a crash on Interstate 19 near the Pima Mine Road exit.

A vehicle was on fire, as bystanders pulled three patients out, according to Dana Nicol, community liasion for Rural/Metro Fire Department. A fourth person was stuck and had to be extricated.

According to Captain Lee Mayes with Rural/Metro Fire, four people were transported to Banner University Medical Center for treatment, two by ground and two by helicopter. All had critical injuries.

REOPEN: The southbound lanes of Interstate 19 at Pima Mine Road have reopened. It will take a while for the backup to clear out. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 21, 2017

Drivers were passing the site using the shoulder, stated ADOT in a tweet, traffic at one point was backed up nearly six miles due to the crash.

Northbound I-19 lanes remained open.

