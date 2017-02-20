UPDATE: Southbound I-19 near Pima Mine Road reopened - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Southbound I-19 near Pima Mine Road reopened

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Vehicle involved in I-19 crash near Pima Mine Road. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department) Vehicle involved in I-19 crash near Pima Mine Road. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department)
Vehicle involved in I-19 crash near Pima Mine Road. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department) Vehicle involved in I-19 crash near Pima Mine Road. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department)
Airlift for two of the people involved in I-19 crash. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department) Airlift for two of the people involved in I-19 crash. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Southbound I-19 has reopened after a serious injury crash near the Pima Mine Road exit, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

Rural/Metro and Tohono O'odham Fire Department crews responded to a crash on Interstate 19 near the Pima Mine Road exit. 

A vehicle was on fire, as bystanders pulled three patients out, according to Dana Nicol, community liasion for Rural/Metro Fire Department. A fourth person was stuck and had to be extricated. 

According to Captain Lee Mayes with Rural/Metro Fire, four people were transported to Banner University Medical Center for treatment, two by ground and two by helicopter.  All had critical injuries. 

Drivers were passing the site using the shoulder, stated ADOT in a tweet, traffic at one point was backed up nearly six miles due to the crash. 

Northbound I-19 lanes remained open. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

