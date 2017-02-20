Tucson considering plan to allow homeless to camp overnight

Tucson City Council will be discussing the possibility of giving the homeless more overnight sleeping options, through a pilot program based off a similar program in Eugene, Oregon.



This is in response to requests by homeless advocates to supplement traditional emergency housing options.

Councilwoman Karin Ulich is proposing the 'Permitted Overnight Sleeping Pilot Program' and has plans to discuss it with other members during Wednesday's study session.



If the proposal moves forward, the City would essentially allow for churches and businesses to host the homeless in four to six microhousing units, a loose term to describe a car, or structures like a trailer in their parking lots, which could even be in your own neighborhood.



According to officials there would be rules and limitations to the amount of people who would be able to stay, and the locations would have to provide access to toilets and trash cans.



Some Tucsonans agreed something needs to be done to help the homeless, but differed with neighborhood concerns.



"Everybody needs a place to sleep," said Larry Keller who lives downtown. "it’s just the question of making sure it stays orderly and doesn’t disturb the neighbors, noise, and just making sure they don’t get out of control," he said.

Kay Federoff also lives near downtown.

"It wouldn't bother me to live across the street from it," she said. "I consider them really harmless and I worry about them. I would prefer they were in a place where they could get some night's sleep without getting mugged or robbed or beaten up."

According to the proposed plan, the pilot program wouldn't cost the city any financial commitments.

To see the proposal, click here ---> https://www.tucsonaz.gov/sirepub/agdocs.aspx?doctype=agenda&itemid=41338

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.