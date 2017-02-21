Future of TUSD superintendent up for discussion again

The future of southern Arizona’s largest school district's superintendent is officially up for discussion.

The Tucson Unified School District is set to discuss Dr. H.T. Sánchez in a special meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 21.

But what exactly will come out of the governing board meeting is a question even some board members have.

The move to talk about the superintendent's contract abruptly came up at a meeting last week at the request of the board's newest member, Rachael Sedgwick.

The item was quickly taken off the agenda, and many community members spoke in support of Sánchez.

By Tuesday, it was back on the agenda - this time at the request of two board members.

Sedgwick told Tucson News Now she doesn't want to fire the superintendent but instead talk about what they can do moving forward.

Board President Michael Hicks agreed.

"I would like to see him stay, but I would like to see changes done. Some drastic changes,” Hicks said.

Board Clerk Mark Stegeman was the other board member to request the item be placed on the agenda.

He told Tucson News Now that his concerns are about performance in the district and discipline issues.

The board plans to vote on designating help from outside the district on anything related to the superintendent’s contract.

The previous school board extended Sánchez’ contract late last year.

He has 15 months left on his contract, which he says he intends to finish.

Sánchez is one of the highest paid superintendent’s in Arizona, with a base salary of $270,000.

Should the board choose to terminate his contract, the district would have to pay a hefty severance package.

Sánchez told Tucson News Now he loves Tucson and TUSD, and wants his children to finish school here.

He says that the school board is ultimately his boss,

“I’ll see what their thoughts and ideas are and it's always a matter of just going from there and again I love the district, I come to work every day with a smile on my face because we serve 49,000 kids and their families and that has to be our focus," he said.

Hicks told Tucson News Now that he’s not sure what will happen Tuesday night.

“There’s issues that need to be resolved and whether we can get through those issues or not, not knowing what the other two board members are going to be presenting," Hicks said.

Sánchez said he’s had conversations with the board president about what he approves and disapproves of his performance.

”Any time you’re a public servant, you have to take a look at all of those things, you know the good, the bad and those areas that you have to improve upon and if all you do is focus on the things that are working, you don’t fix the things that aren’t," he said.

The school board will also discuss an item that would form a committee to develop and anonymous community satisfaction survey to include questions about administration, concerns, desires and opened ended comments.

READ the full agenda here: http://bit.ly/2kUFbEO

