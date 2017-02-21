TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man was shot and killed south of the Tucson airport Monday. (Source: Tucson News Now) A man was shot and killed south of the Tucson airport Monday. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild is looking into more security after being carjacked. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild is looking into more security after being carjacked. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Four people were critically injured in a crash on Pima Mine Road Sunday. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department) Four people were critically injured in a crash on Pima Mine Road Sunday. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning! 

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

TOP STORIES

1. DEPUTIES ID HOMICIDE VICTIM, SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE

Pima County deputies have identified the man who was  shot to death Monday on Tucson's south side, just south of the Tucson International Airport.

According to spokesman Dep. Ryan Inglett, the shooting happened around noon in a home in the 10400 block of South Epperson Lane.

Saul Saucedo-Zavala, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man possibly in his 30s, driving a small gray pickup, wearing a gray hat and gray T-shirt.

He is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

2. CARJACKING POSES CONCERNS OF TUCSON MAYOR'S SAFETY

Tucson Police Department officials are in talks over the security detail assigned to Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild following his carjacking at gunpoint over the weekend. http://bit.ly/2lC4QFZ

Rothschild's city-owned Prius was stolen at his home in the Sam Hughes neighborhood Saturday morning.

The car was recovered three hours later, but the suspect is still on the loose. 

Rothschild said the idea of having tracking devices in mayor and council cars has not come up in the five years he's been in office, likely because of budget issues. 

He says the budget is so tight that if the devices were installed in their vehicles, the money would likely have to come from somewhere else and city leaders are reluctant to do that.

However, the carjacking may change that. 

3. FOUR PEOPLE CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH ON PIMA MINE ROAD

Southbound I-19 is back open this morning after a serious crash near the Pima Mine Road exit, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

The vehicle caught fire, but bystanders were able to pull three people out.

A fourth person was stuck and had to be extricated. 

Two people were taken to the hospital by ground and two by helicopter.

All four had critical injuries.

HAPPENING TODAY

The Tucson Unified School District will decide whether to keep Dr. H.T. Sanchez as their superintendent.

His contract is the only item on the agenda for a special meeting tonight. 

Tucson News Now's Angelica Carrillo is tracking what prompted the special meeting. 

Follow her for updates HERE: @acarrillonews.

WEATHER

Sunny with afternoon temperatures approaching record highs.

The high today is 78 degrees, with temps climbing to the 80s by tomorrow.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly