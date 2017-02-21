TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Four people were critically injured in a crash on Pima Mine Road Sunday. (Source: Dana Nicol, Community Liaison for Rural/Metro Fire Department)

TOP STORIES

1. DEPUTIES ID HOMICIDE VICTIM, SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE

Pima County deputies have identified the man who was shot to death Monday on Tucson's south side, just south of the Tucson International Airport.

According to spokesman Dep. Ryan Inglett, the shooting happened around noon in a home in the 10400 block of South Epperson Lane.

Victim in deadly south side shooting identified as 37-year-old Saul Saucedo-Zavala. Suspect still on the loose. @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/vveK3thaSN — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) February 21, 2017

Saul Saucedo-Zavala, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man possibly in his 30s, driving a small gray pickup, wearing a gray hat and gray T-shirt.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

2. CARJACKING POSES CONCERNS OF TUCSON MAYOR'S SAFETY

Tucson Police Department officials are in talks over the security detail assigned to Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild following his carjacking at gunpoint over the weekend. http://bit.ly/2lC4QFZ Rothschild's city-owned Prius was stolen at his home in the Sam Hughes neighborhood Saturday morning. The car was recovered three hours later, but the suspect is still on the loose. Just spoke with @JRothschildAZ on the phone. He says he was on his way to an event when carjacking incident happened. pic.twitter.com/B7YAjxq1gm — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 19, 2017 Rothschild said the idea of having tracking devices in mayor and council cars has not come up in the five years he's been in office, likely because of budget issues. He says the budget is so tight that if the devices were installed in their vehicles, the money would likely have to come from somewhere else and city leaders are reluctant to do that. However, the carjacking may change that. 3. FOUR PEOPLE CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH ON PIMA MINE ROAD