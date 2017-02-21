TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Tucson police is asking for the public's help to find a man who is wanted for robbing two Walgreen's and a Subway in the area of Craycroft Road and 22nd Street.
Days ahead of Memorial Day weekend, state officials have issued a warning about another fox attack at a popular hiking trail in southern Arizona.
Four inmates at the Red Rock Correctional Center were injured in a racially motivated fight Wednesday evening, according to a spokesman for the department.
Authorities had been dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
More than 23 million Americans could be uninsured by 2026 if the GOP health bill goes through.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
