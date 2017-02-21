Tech Monday: Andy Taylor's cord-cutting options

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
Death rates associated with Alzheimer's disease has increased almost 55 percent between 1999-2014, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control.
The Kino Sports Stadium will likely generate more money in 2017 than it has in its entire 20-year history.
A local family has a warning for dog owners, after a pack of javelina attacked their dog in their backyard. It happened in Vail near Old Spanish Trail not far from Valencia.
It happened Thursday afternoon near River and Flowing Wells. According to Ryan Inglett with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies tried pulling over a man but he took off leading deputies on a chase.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
