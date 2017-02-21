Tech Monday: Andy Taylor's cord-cutting options

Our Tech Expert Andy Taylor stops by with a list of ways you can still watch your favorite TV while cutting-the-cord.

One option is Roku. This has been on the market for a while - and is a way to watch your favorite cable shows.

Plex - Using your computer - you can connect to a server, and share shows, pictures, and videos with your friends. You can also connect to the server and watch shows on the go!

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.