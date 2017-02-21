Trains at standstill because of stuck truck

Officials investigate a truck stuck on railroad tracks in Marana on Feb. 21. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A salvage truck driver prepares to remove the pickup from the tracks. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Railroad traffic through Tucson is at a standstill because of a truck that is stranded on the tracks near Cortaro Farms Road on the northwest side.

The pickup truck got stuck straddling the space between two sets of tracks.

Law enforcement investigators are at the scene, trying to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.

Marana police say street traffic in the area, already heavy because of construction detours related to work on Ina Road, is not being affected by this situation.

