Trains at standstill because of stuck truck

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services on Memorial Day. Here's how it works.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
A multiple-vehicle accident near Tucson Monday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The rollover crash of a single vehicle on El Camino Del Cerro and Avenida Corto has injured three people, according to Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District.
Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
