NWFD: House fire causing traffic delays on Wetmore - Tucson News Now

breaking

NWFD: House fire causing traffic delays on Wetmore

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
The house fire is in the 1500 block of Wetmore Road. (Source: Northwest Fire District) The house fire is in the 1500 block of Wetmore Road. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Northwest Fire District is battling a house fire and has warned drivers to avoid the area.

According to a tweet, the house fire is in the 1500 block of Wetmore Road.

Drivers on eastbound Wetmore are experiencing minor delays.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly