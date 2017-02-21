NWFD: House fire causing traffic delays on Wetmore

The house fire is in the 1500 block of Wetmore Road. (Source: Northwest Fire District)

The Northwest Fire District is battling a house fire and has warned drivers to avoid the area.

According to a tweet, the house fire is in the 1500 block of Wetmore Road.

Drivers on eastbound Wetmore are experiencing minor delays.

House Fire in the 1500 block of Wetmore is causing minor delays for eastbound Wetmore. Try to avoid the area if possible. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) February 21, 2017

