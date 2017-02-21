NWFD: House fire causing traffic delays on Wetmore

A crash that happened around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 is now fatal, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Equipment damage is noted as the cause. Power is back on for residents in the area.
The City of Tucson’s parks and recreation director Joan Stauch announced today that kids 17 and younger will get to swim for free at all city pools this summer.
A volunteer from the Yuma shelter drove the 60 kittens nearly five hours to the HSSA in Tucson, due to an overcrowding issue at the Yuma shelter.
New evidence has led to an arrest in a sexual assault case involving three young children, authorities said.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
