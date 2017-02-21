J.O. Combs Middle School students compete in Aerospace Challenge

Submitted by Mark Mauro, Principal

Combs Middle School seventh grade honors students recently participated in the ASU Honeywell Fiesta Bowl Aerospace Challenge at the ASU Polytechnic Campus in Mesa, Arizona.

The Aerospace Challenge allowed middle school students to enhance their space knowledge by creating a plan and physical model of an international lunar base. Students had been working in groups of three to five since last fall to complete their projects. This special project allowed these students to improve their team-building, communication, problem-solving, and critical decision-making skills.

CMS students competed along with many other schools from across the valley. The students presented their projects to a panel of Honeywell Aerospace Engineers and were able to observe projects put together by other teams.

Combs Middle School was chosen out of all the participating teams to be interviewed by Channel 3 and Channel 5 news!

