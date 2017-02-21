Mountain View H.S. wins Real World Design Challenge state competition

The Career and Technical Education Division of the Arizona Department of Education recently announced that Mountain View High School in the Marana Unified School District was the winner of the Aeronautical Engineering Real World Design Challenge state competition on January 23, 2017.

The Mountain View High School’s Engineering team will now compete in the national challenge with winning teams from the other 30+ states and territories on another aeronautical problem. On April 20, the team will be flown to Washington, DC with representatives from the Arizona Department of Education to compete in the national challenge. They will demonstrate their work using a computer simulation model and an oral presentation at the National Space Museum to defend their solution.

In order to complete the competition, students need dedication, time management skills, creativity, project management skills, the ability to compute high level calculus and physics problems and apply those calculations, as well as organizing and developing written and oral presentations. The Challenge allows students to expand their interests in engineering, math, science and technology.

Congratulations to teacher, Mr. Kennerly, and students Tia Hunt, Bennett Mandal, Daniel Fuehrer, Adrian Lorenzana, Lindsey Williams, and Jason David.

The Real World Design Challenge (RWDC) is an annual competition that provides high school students, grades 9-12, the opportunity to work on real world engineering challenges in a team environment. Each year, student teams will be asked to address a challenge that confronts our nation's leading industries. Students will utilize professional engineering software to develop their solutions and will also generate presentations that convincingly demonstrate the value of their solutions. The RWDC provides students with opportunities to apply the lessons of the classroom to the technical problems that are being faced in the workplace.

