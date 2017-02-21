Study: Same-sex marriage laws linked to fewer suicides among LGBT youth

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
Death rates associated with Alzheimer's disease has increased almost 55 percent form 1999 to 2014, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control.
Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
Channelview Independent School District officials say it was part of "fake mock awards" given out by a teacher and the district did not know about it in advance.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after his live-in girlfriend died from injuries sustained when he hit her with his car, authorities said. The incident happened on Monday, May 22, but the woman didn't die until Wednesday, May 24, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Arsene Road around 8:20 p.m. on May 22, they were told a woman had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a ...
