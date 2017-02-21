Costly Clothing: Controversy over Border Agent uniforms

Some Border Patrol agents Tucson News Now spoke to said a simple thing negatively impacts them at work every single day -- their uniforms.

Those uniforms are paid for by you, the taxpayer.

Art del Cueto, president of the local chapter of the agent union, said agents have been unhappy with their uniforms for years.

"Compared to everything else we have to deal with, this would be considered one of the little things," he said. "Realistically it's not (a little thing), because it affects every single agent that wears the uniform and every single tax payer in the country. That makes it huge."

Tucson News Now put in a Freedom of Information request - and looked through the $400 million exclusive contract the federal government has with VF Imagewear.

Here's how it works:

Agents log onto a VF Imagewear website and choose their gear

They have a yearly allowance but can only buy stuff from the VFI website

It's a use it or lose it situation. If they don't use their entire allowance in a year VFI keeps that extra money

Agents told Tucson News Now they were frustrated because when they searched online, they found some of the same items cost less than they had to pay on the VFI website.

We checked and here's what we found:

A pair of boots on the VFI website go for $265. The same pair are available at other places for $215.

A different style of boot is $163 dollars for agents, $119 for you or me.

A pair of sock are $16.25 on the site, $10.80 elsewhere.

High Cost Mean Big Loss

Overall, the price differences add up when we're talking about taxpayer dollars.

Let's say each agent buys 10 pairs of socks in a year and they're paying $5 more per pair. That's $50 times 20,000. That is $1 million in taxpayer money down the drain.

To the boots. What if 10,000 agents buy one pair of boots. With a $40 cost differential, that's $800,000 thrown away.

We reached out to VF Imagewear about the prices.

"For each contract item, VF Imagewear provides to DHS a sample of the product, specifications and pricing...which DHS approves," the company said.

It's not just high prices that make agents unhappy.

In 2015 poll, 70 percent of the agents surveyed said they didn't like the quality and 97 percent said they felt the prices were too high, given the lack of quality.

And del Cueto said the uniform issues are one of the reasons surveys rank border agent morale lower than any other branch of government workers.

"I work the field and on every single given day I am out there, just in passing, there is some comment made about the uniforms," he said. "That's how big of an issue it is with the agents. That's how much they are affected by them. That's how much the morale is affected by these uniforms."

