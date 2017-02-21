Tohono O’odham Nation says no to border wall

The Tohono O’odham Nation has created a video "detailing its opposition to the fortified border wall" being proposed by President Donald Trump.

The video, “There’s No O’odham Word for Wall,” can be viewed HERE.

The Nation said the current border cuts through its lands in Arizona and Mexico.

"(We) have substantial experience in border security efforts," The Tohono O’odham Nation said in a news release. "In recent years, the Nation’s Legislative Council has passed over 20 resolutions supporting border enforcement efforts and opposing a fortified wall."

The Nation said the wall would "further split the Nation in half and have dramatic cultural and environmental impacts" and would also be easily bypassed "with the same tunnel and ladder tactics that undocumented immigrants already use."

