Quintana named Pac-12 POTW

TUCSON, Ariz. – Freshman Nick Quintana was named Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week after going 7 for 11 in his first three games as a Wildcat, the league announced Tuesday.

Quintana went 7 for 11 with four doubles, six RBI, five runs scored, four walks and one stolen base in three games against Eastern Kentucky. The Las Vegas product is the first freshman in school history to win Pac-12 Player of the Week honors in his first series with the Wildcats. Arizona’s Kurt Heyer won Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week in 2010 after his first series with the Cats, but a freshman position player has never won the award after his first series.

The highlight of Quintana’s weekend was Saturday’s matinee where the freshman from Arbor View High School went 5 for 6 with five RBI, two runs scored and three doubles. He became the first Arizona freshman to have a five-hit game in his opening series with the team since Trevor Crowe in 2003.

Overall, Quintana went 8 for 14 with six RBI, seven runs scored and six walks in Arizona’s four-game series with Eastern Kentucky. However, only the first three games were in the Pac-12 Player of the Week nomination time frame.

An 11th-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2016, Quintana had at least one hit and reached base at least twice in each of his first four games at Arizona. He has an overall slugging percentage of .857 and an on-base percentage of .700.

Quintana and the Wildcats return to action Thursday at home against McNeese State. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.