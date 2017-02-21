Mulipola named Pac-12 Frosh of the Week

The Kino Sports Stadium will likely generate more money in 2017 than it has in its entire 20-year history.
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.
Four Arizona Cardinals pre-season games will air here in Tucson on KTTU-TV My 18.
Bailey Roth, Sage Watson and Lisanne Hagens take Pac-12 Championship performance into the West Regionals in Austin, Texas.
Arizona beat Chicago 8-6 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the White Sox.
