Mulipola named Pac-12 Frosh of the Week

TUCSON, Ariz. – Dejah Mulipola was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for her stellar performance at the Wildcat Invitational, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Mulipola had nine hits in 14 at-bats, leading the team with a .643 average in Arizona’s perfect 6-0 weekend at its home tournament over the weekend. The freshman had two doubles, a triple and two homers, helping her to a 1.357 slugging percentage.

The freshman led the Wildcats in both runs driven in (14) and runs scored (7).

On Sunday, Mulipola celebrated her 19th birthday with a perfect day at the plate. In doubleheader victories over North Dakota State and Boston College, Mulipola went 5-for-5 with two homers and eight runs batted in. She also recorded her first career pickoff defensively.

On the season, Mulipola leads the Wildcats with a .593 average and a .611 on-base percentage. The freshman has three doubles, a triple and three homers in her first 11 career games. She has started all 11 games for Arizona behind the plate and has helped the pitching staff to a 0.71 team ERA, third in the NCAA.

Up Next: Arizona hits the road for the first time this season this week. Mulipola and the Wildcats head to Palm Springs, California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. UA will play five games in Palm Springs, including a tilt with top-ranked Florida State.