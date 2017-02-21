Tucson Police: Crash reported at 12th, Drexel

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services on Memorial Day. Here's how it works.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services on Memorial Day. Here's how it works.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
A multiple-vehicle accident near Tucson Monday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A multiple-vehicle accident near Tucson Monday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The rollover crash of a single vehicle on El Camino Del Cerro and Avenida Corto has injured three people, according to Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District.
The rollover crash of a single vehicle on El Camino Del Cerro and Avenida Corto has injured three people, according to Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed shortly before midnight Thursday.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed shortly before midnight Thursday.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.