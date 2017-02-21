Tucson Police: Crash reported at 12th, Drexel

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of 12th Avenue and Drexel due to a crash, according to a release from the Tucson Police Department.

If possible use an alternate route for the next hour or so.

No further details are known at this time.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.