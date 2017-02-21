Federal raid at NW side home

New evidence has led to an arrest in a sexual assault case involving three young children, authorities said.
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale.
Authorities had been dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
James Mosier, 33, was arrested Saturday at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 90 for two failure to appear warrants that were issued by the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Two sex offenders were arrested by Tucson Sector CBP agents on Friday, according to a news release.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed shortly before midnight Thursday.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
