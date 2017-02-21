Federal raid at NW side home

Folks that live close by a home raided by federal law enforcement agencies told Tucson News Now that they heard two loud bangs around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They looked out the window and saw law enforcement cars and trucks surrounding the house and parked all along the street.



Homeland Security Investigators in Phoenix tell us, they were serving a federal search warrant at the home, with the help of the Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement agencies.

They say, at least one person was arrested. Because this is still an active investigation, HSI could not give out any other information on this case.



One neighbor told us, they saw the agents taking boxes out of the garage and putting them in a van.

