Tuesday's Tail: Meet Finn - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail: Meet Finn

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Finn (Source: Tucson News Now) Finn (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tuesday's Tail is Finn (A590836).

This great pup, is a 6-year-old boxer mix, who was brought into Pima Animal Care Center as a stray. 

Finn is a lovable goofball and full of life. He would do best in an active home with older children. 

Because Finn is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club, his adoption fee has been waived. And like all PACC pets, he will go home with current vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit voucher. A standard $17 license fee will apply.

Stop by PACC at 4000 North Silverbell Road to see if Finn is a fit for your family.  

Lady, who was featured on last week's show, was adopted shortly after being a 'Tail'. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Dog recovering after javelina attack

    Dog recovering after javelina attack

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-05-26 04:23:57 GMT
    Damage from javelina attack. (Source: Tucson News Now)Damage from javelina attack. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    A local family has a warning for dog owners, after a pack of javelina attacked their dog in their backyard. It happened in Vail near Old Spanish Trail not far from Valencia. 

    A local family has a warning for dog owners, after a pack of javelina attacked their dog in their backyard. It happened in Vail near Old Spanish Trail not far from Valencia. 

  • Six dogs contract potentially deadly disease in Pima County

    Six dogs contract potentially deadly disease in Pima County

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:14:23 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Several dogs in Pima County have contracted a potentially deadly disease, according to authorities. Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported. 

    Several dogs in Pima County have contracted a potentially deadly disease, according to authorities. Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported. 

  • HSSA takes in 60 kittens from Yuma

    HSSA takes in 60 kittens from Yuma

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:45:20 GMT
    Kittens in crates (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)Kittens in crates (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)

    A volunteer from the Yuma shelter drove the 60 kittens nearly five hours to the HSSA in Tucson, due to an overcrowding issue at the Yuma shelter.   

    A volunteer from the Yuma shelter drove the 60 kittens nearly five hours to the HSSA in Tucson, due to an overcrowding issue at the Yuma shelter.   

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:34:33 GMT

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Powered by Frankly