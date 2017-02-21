Tuesday's Tail: Meet Finn

Tuesday's Tail is Finn (A590836).

This great pup, is a 6-year-old boxer mix, who was brought into Pima Animal Care Center as a stray.

Finn is a lovable goofball and full of life. He would do best in an active home with older children.

Because Finn is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club, his adoption fee has been waived. And like all PACC pets, he will go home with current vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit voucher. A standard $17 license fee will apply.

Stop by PACC at 4000 North Silverbell Road to see if Finn is a fit for your family.

Lady, who was featured on last week's show, was adopted shortly after being a 'Tail'.

