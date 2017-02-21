UPDATE: EB I-10 at Cortaro back open, expect delays due to backu - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: EB I-10 at Cortaro back open, expect delays due to backup

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Rollover crash blocking traffic in 2 eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cortaro. (Source: Northwest Fire District) Rollover crash blocking traffic in 2 eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cortaro. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
Crash blocking traffic on eastbound I-10. (Source: Tucson News Now) Crash blocking traffic on eastbound I-10. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Eastbound travel on Interstate 10 near Cortaro are back open after an earlier crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.  

Drivers can expect delays though, due to the nearly two mile back up. 

According to Northwest Fire District officials, two people were involved in the crash, one has serious injuries. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Powered by Frankly