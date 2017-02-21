UPDATE: EB I-10 at Cortaro back open, expect delays due to backup

Rollover crash blocking traffic in 2 eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cortaro. (Source: Northwest Fire District)

Eastbound travel on Interstate 10 near Cortaro are back open after an earlier crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers can expect delays though, due to the nearly two mile back up.

Traffic on EB I-10 between Cortaro and Ina is back to three lanes pic.twitter.com/3TB63ra9xf — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) February 22, 2017

According to Northwest Fire District officials, two people were involved in the crash, one has serious injuries.

Plastic from barrier scattered around crash scene. Traffic moving again, slowly in one lane pic.twitter.com/Uvd0HgKUGr — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) February 22, 2017

