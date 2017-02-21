Authorities respond to near drowning of child in midtown

Authorities responded to the near drowning of a 10-month-old girl in midtown Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Skaggs, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of East 35th Street.

Skaggs said it is the second near drowning in less than one month.

Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the young girl was in a backyard pool.

The young girl is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to Bay.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.