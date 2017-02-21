Authorities respond to near drowning of child in midtown - Tucson News Now

Authorities respond to near drowning of child in midtown

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Authorities responded to the near drowning of a 10-month-old girl in midtown Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Skaggs, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of East 35th Street.

Skaggs said it is the second near drowning in less than one month.

Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the young girl was in a backyard pool.

The young girl is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to Bay.

