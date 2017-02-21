Avoid the hassle of parking, ride Sun Tran to the rodeo

From now till Sunday, Feb. 26, rodeo fans can avoid the hassle of parking and ride Sun Tran to La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo, and the parade on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Laos Transit Center is just one block from the rodeo grounds and parade route.



The following Sun Tran and Sun Shuttle routes serve the Laos Transit Center near the southeast corner of Irvington Road at 6th Avenue:

Route 2 – Pueblo Gardens

Route 11 – Alvernon

Route 12 – 10th/12th Avenue

Route 18 – S. 6th Avenue

Route 23 – Mission

Route 24 – 12th Avenue

Route 25 – S. Park Avenue

Route 26 – Benson Highway

Route 27 – Midvale Park

Route 29 – Valencia

Route 50 – Ajo Way

Route 421 – Green Valley/Sahuarita

Route 430 – Tucson Estates

Route 440 – San Xavier

Route 486 – Ajo

For passenger convenience, park-and-ride locations are available throughout the community. Please visit www.suntran.com/commuter_park.php for a detailed list of locations.



The cost to ride Sun Tran for full fare passengers is $1.75 (one-way) in cash or $1.50 in stored value loaded to a SunGO Card. For economy fare passengers, the one-way cash fare is 75 cents, or 60 cents in stored value loaded to a SunGO ID & Card. Children ages five years and younger ride free with a paying passenger.



PARADE DAY:

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Sun Tran Routes 2, 11, 18, 25, 26, 29, 50, 202X and 203X will be on detour due to street closures for the Fiesta de los Vaqueros Parade.

Detours are scheduled near the parade route from 6 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Ajo Way and Park Avenue, travels south on Park Avenue to Irvington Road, west on Irvington Road to 6th Avenue, then north on 6th Avenue. The parade ends on the north side of the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, located at 4823 South 6th Avenue.

Passengers riding affected routes will experience delays and are encouraged to plan accordingly. Bus stops along the parade route will be temporarily discontinued between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. All discontinued stops will have alternate boarding locations posted. For a list of interrupted bus stops and alternate boarding locations visit http://suntran.com/alerts.php

For specific Sun Tran information, consult Sun Tran’s Ride Guide, visit Sun Tran’s web site at www.suntran.com, or call Sun Tran’s Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with TDD equipment call 520-628-1565). For more information on La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo visit www.tucsonrodeo.com

