Sonora man sentenced for false bomb threats

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Octavio Acosta De La Torre was sentenced to 33 months in prison, by Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Bury.

De La Torre had previously pleaded guilty to false threats to persons and property using or affecting interstate commerce.

According to the Department of Justice release, between March 21, 2016 and April 1, 2016, he made approximately 20 false bomb threats to various businesses and government offices in Tucson and the Phoenix area, including schools and military recruiting stations that resulted in multiple closures and evacuations.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tucson Police Department.

