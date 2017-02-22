Tensions rise as discussion about TUSD's superintendent postponed again

A man died in a crash on Tucson's east side at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said they don't have the tools available to track every animal deemed dangerous, so they rely on people in the community.
Donna Craskey was located and is in good health, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
Death rates associated with Alzheimer's disease has increased almost 55 percent form 1999 to 2014, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.
The Wilmington Police Department is crediting an anonymous tip the agency received through its Text-A-Tip system several months ago with helping officers make a major drug bust Thursday morning that landed six people in jail and thousands of bags of heroin off the streets.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
