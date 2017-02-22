Tensions rise as discussion about TUSD's superintendent postponed again

The room was so packed for Tuesday's special meeting, many couldn't find a seat. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Tucson Unified School District governing board decided to postpone discussion about Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez’ contract for the second week in a row.

Board President Michael Hicks made the announcement at Tuesday night’s special meeting around 8:45 p.m., after an hour of public comment and more than three hours after the meeting was supposed to start.

The delay was due to the executive session running more than two hours late.

Hicks told the crowd: “At this time, we’re going to postpone this item for one week so that our legal counsel can proceed as directed in executive session.”

The audience immediately muttered their frustrations.

Tension could be felt throughout the room as board members continued to interrupt each other and audience members tried to interrupt the board.

Tuesday’s special board meeting was so packed, some couldn’t find a seat.

Many showed up at 5:30 p.m. expecting a chance to voice their support or opposition of Sanchez.

“It’s time for new leadership. Fire him,” said one speaker. “There are problems with discipline and nothing is done. That is HT’s responsibility.”

One TUSD mom told the board she wanted to solve this issue together.

Another TUSD mom who addressed the board in Spanish through a translator, came to the superintendent’s defense.

“I have seen many positive changes in the school since Sanchez has been here,” she said. “We should understand that TUSD is a very large district and for the progress of a district, you need the support of every one of you.”

Not everyone who signed up to address the board got their opportunity, because the board voted to not extend call to audience session for a fourth time.

Those who were left out said they were disappointed, especially after waiting hours for the meeting to start.

Before the meeting, a group of at least four people could be seen holding signs criticizing the superintendent outside Duffy Community Center.

Some of the performance issues they’re concerned about include teacher retention, school and student safety, 301 payouts and student achievement.

Pilar Ruiz said she feels it’s time for urgent change.

She has a daughter at Tucson High School.

“I think what we’ve lost in the last six months (referring to the magnet status of six schools), I can’t imagine what we can lose in the next 15 months,”

she said “I think having him stay will cause more harm than to have him go.”

Carrie Brennan, a mom of elementary school students in TUSD, doesn’t agree.

“I think this is really disruptive, I think it’s unprofessional," she said. "It’s the middle of the school year and if we’re going to think about a succession plan for the superintendent, they should be doing that in some sort of methodical approach.

"To do it in this hyper-political atmosphere is just really distracting to the district’s work, which is to focus on children, schools, teachers and learning.”

Sanchez recently told Tucson News Now that he's committed to TUSD and finishing out his contract, which is up in 15 months.

Tucson News Now reached out to him after the special board meeting for comment, but he declined to talk.

