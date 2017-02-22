New plan would house homeless in tiny homes in Tucson neighborhoods

Stay out of the Arizona heat with the creatures of the night! Cool Summer Nights is underway at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Happy Friday! It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
A man died in a crash on Tucson's east side at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said they don't have the tools available to track every animal deemed dangerous, so they rely on people in the community.
Donna Craskey was located and is in good health, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a state inmate who escaped in downtown Jackson Thursday.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.
