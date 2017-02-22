New plan would house homeless in tiny homes in Tucson neighborhoods

Tiny homes for Tucson's homeless could soon pop up in neighborhoods.

In their study session Wednesday afternoon, the Tucson City Council is set to talk about a new plan to help the homeless.

Councilwoman Karin Uhlich is hoping the city will make the decision to forward with the plan, which would give the needy tiny homes on private property.

The proposal is similar to a program in Eugene, Oregon.

It will allow churches, non-profits and even businesses to volunteer to house homeless on their property.

Ideally, Uhlich would like to have 10 sites across Tucson with about four homes per lot. She wants to house between 40 to 80 people.

The tiny homes will be 10x10 or 12x12.

The property owner will be responsible for managing things like portable bathrooms and trash pick-up at the site.

Business owners and managers had mixed feeling about the potential of having one of the sites next to their business.

“I think that is going to be a bit of a conflict in that some businesses are doing it, some businesses aren’t,” said Craig Wilson, owner of Creative Ventures on Fourth Avenue.

Others say the plan would help with southern Arizona’s homeless problem.

“I think that it would be great," said Alicia Mazur, manager of Flower Shop on 4th Avenue. "There are so many homeless people here in Tucson and some people just need a place to stay."

Another business owner said the plan could lead to unintended consequences to those who choose to take part in it.

"I could see it causing problems for those businesses," said Joy Soler, owner of Revolutionary Grounds Books and Coffee.

Uhlich says there will be an extensive process that potential sites will have to go through to apply and be approved.

Part of the application process will be talking with neighbors near the shelters.

The city’s study session is set for 1 p.m.

