First responders working to keep response times low during Project Ina

Wednesday marks one week since Project Ina began.

As crews get ready to demolish lanes on Interstate 10 at Ina Road, first responders are being forced to use alternate routes to respond to emergencies.

Ina Road was a major road first responders used to get across the freeway.

Capt. Brian Keeley with Northwest Fire District said his department was called out to three crashes around Ina Road on the first day of the closure.

He said they were able to respond quickly.

“We will put extra units in service for a short period of time or for the duration of this project in order to keep our response times minimal," he said. "Our priority throughout this construction project is to keep the community safe."

Keeley said the department has been working with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the last year to find routes around the closure.

An additional resource for the department is 29 new recruits.

These men and women have just joined the fire academy, and when they graduate in a few months, that will be 29 extra firefighters.

“We will have an additional response force out there,” Keeley said. “We have planning for a new building with new stations coming up at Twin Peaks and I-10. So over the course of this two-year project, there are certainly going to be several things that occur that allow us to continue to improve our response time.”

The Marana Police Department also serves the area around Ina Road.

Sgt. Chris Warren said officers patrol the town of Marana in four districts.

I-10 is a dividing line for the department.

He said so far, they have not had any problems responding to emergencies.

