TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

A discussion on the future of TUSD's Superintendent H.T. Sanchez has been postponed a second time. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The City of Tucson is looking for ways to end illegal street racing. (Source: City of Tucson)

TOP STORIES

1. BABY NEARLY DROWNS ON TUCSON'S EAST SIDE

Authorities responded to the near drowning of a 10-month-old baby in midtown Tuesday afternoon. http://bit.ly/2lLdbaT

Andrew Skaggs, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of East 35th Street.

JUST IN: Authorities respond to near drowning of child in midtown #Tucson >> https://t.co/rwNaDFpjaG pic.twitter.com/lAkEESsV7K — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) February 22, 2017

Skaggs said it is the second near drowning in less than one month.

The baby is expected to make a full recovery.

2. CITY OF TUCSON CONSIDERS STREET RACING ORDINANCE

The City of Tucson is looking for ways to end to put an end to illegal street racing for good. http://bit.ly/2lnZA8z

The Tucson Police Department has received more than 1,500 calls about racing vehicles over a four year period.

Under a proposed ordinance, any person participating in any kind of racing on a street or highway could have their vehicle impounded and be cited for a class one misdemeanor.

Tucson city council proposing an ordinance to crack down on illegal street racing. I'll explain what this could mean for ppl who get caught. pic.twitter.com/wXTtWC77yG — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) February 22, 2017

The Tucson City Council will discuss the proposed ordinance during Wednesday's city council study session.

Those proposing this ordinance say a citation or cite/release arrest has not proven to be effective in stopping illegal street racing.

Right now, those arrested for street racing are able to keep their vehicles, unless they have a suspended license.

3. DISCUSSION ON TUSD'S SUPERINTENDENT POSTPONED AGAIN

The Tucson Unified School District governing board has decided to postpone discussion about Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez’ contract for the second week in a row. http://bit.ly/2lFb9cc

Board President Michael Hicks made the announcement at Tuesday night’s special meeting around 8:45 p.m., after an hour of public comment and more than three hours after the meeting was supposed to start.

Crowd grumbling about item postponed pic.twitter.com/sbnpchfnSn — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 22, 2017

The delay was due to the executive session running more than two hours late.

Tension could be felt throughout the room as board members continued to interrupt each other and audience members tried to interrupt the board.

Tuesday’s special board meeting was so packed, some couldn’t find a seat.

HAPPENING TODAY

Demolition of lanes on Interstate 10 at Ina Road is set to begin at 8 a.m.

Today marks one week since Project Ina began.

Drivers can expect to see heavy delays!

Give yourself extra time if you're driving on the northwest side today.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 80 degrees.

The record high for today is 85 degrees.

Tonight we'll see a few passing clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s.

