Adorable shelter dog plays dead when it's time to go inside

A shelter dog at Pima Animal Care Center is turning heads with his acting skills.

Shamu loves his walks, but hates going back inside his kennel.

When it's time to go inside, Shamu drops to the ground and plays dead.

Volunteers say the adorable Pit Bull mix has to be carried back inside, every single time.

His acting skills are so great, he even inspired a movie...

It was posted on Facebook, where it's quickly been viewed more than 5,000 times.

You can visit Shamu at PACC, which is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

Call for more information about him here: (520)724-5900

