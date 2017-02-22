Authorities investigating shooting in Oro Valley

Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.
Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.
Years after his arrest, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo admitted he and John Allen Muhammad were paid $25,000 to kill a Tucson man in 2002.
Years after his arrest, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo admitted he and John Allen Muhammad were paid $25,000 to kill a Tucson man in 2002.
According to police, a man was held and beaten in his home in the 1500 block of East Busby Drive early on Friday morning.
According to police, a man was held and beaten in his home in the 1500 block of East Busby Drive early on Friday morning.
Authorities have identified the woman killed last week in a hit-and-run accident near Florence.
Authorities have identified the woman killed last week in a hit-and-run accident near Florence.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.