Authorities investigating shooting in Oro Valley

Oro Valley Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Oracle and Hardy.



OVPD officials say, it happened around 7 p.m. at the Overlook at Pusch Ridge apartments at 8851 North Oracle Road on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Several shots were fired in one of the apartments, according to OVPD Investigators. This is believed to be an isolated shooting and there were no injuries, but two of the windows at the apartment were damaged by bullets.



A couple who live close by say, they heard two shots, a pause and then a few more shots.

Residents were told by police to stay in their apartments and all of the entrances and exits were blocked by officers.

The OVPD was serving a warrant Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting.

