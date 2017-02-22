UPDATE: Police say student mistakenly brought loaded handguns to Tucson school

Tucson police are investigating after students at Nash Elementary School found a backpack containing two loaded handguns.

According to Amy Sharpe of the Amphitheater School District, the guns were found on campus late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, after students had been sent home. The campus is located near Oracle Road and Glenn Street.

Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department said, it appears no harm was intended to any students or the school. A student grabbed the wrong backpack and went to school with it, Bay said.

Some students found the backpack in the hallway. They reported it to the principal, who called police.

Sharpe said at no point were any students in danger.

Parents were notified with the following message on their phones:

“Hello, this is Bob Hehli, principal of Nash Elementary School. I wanted to let you know about an incident that happened at our school today. This afternoon after school, a few students found a backpack with weapons on our campus and reported it to us. At no time were any of our students in danger and we are currently working with the Tucson Police Department to investigate. We encourage you to take this opportunity to talk to your child about being safe and remind them that if they ever see or hear anything suspicious, they should tell a trusted adult immediately. If your child has any information regarding this incident, please call me 696-6440, or call the Tucson Police Department at 88-CRIME. Thank you. You may press the * key to repeat this message.”

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.